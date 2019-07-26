Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million.
BFST stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610. The firm has a market cap of $337.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.59%.
About Business First Bancshares
Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.
Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.