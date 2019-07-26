Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million.

BFST stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610. The firm has a market cap of $337.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.