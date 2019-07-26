BTIG Research Reiterates $46.00 Price Target for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has been given a $46.00 price target by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.66.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.08. 4,893,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $299,791.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,534.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,327 shares of company stock worth $2,439,066. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 478,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,553,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 88,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 21.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

