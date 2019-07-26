BTIG Research Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $845.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $790.00 to $845.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $681.52.

Shares of CMG traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $780.54. 88,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,813. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $789.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $736.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,081 shares of company stock worth $66,273,971. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

