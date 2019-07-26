Brookmont Capital Management Purchases 315 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 270,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 314,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,880. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

