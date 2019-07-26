Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.46

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 106841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 86.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $48,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

