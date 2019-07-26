Brokers Set Expectations for F.N.B. Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNB. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

FNB stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,323,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,739,000 after buying an additional 1,481,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $33,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 238,969 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,366,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

