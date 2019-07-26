Brokers Offer Predictions for AXT Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXTI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

AXTI stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. AXT has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in AXT by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 230,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AXT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,265,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 276,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AXT by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

