Brokers Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of OC stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. 9,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,989. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

In related news, insider Julian Francis sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $30,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,859.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $409,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 157.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 149,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 443.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 15.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 58.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

