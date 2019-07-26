Brokerages Set Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Price Target at $14.83

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,101,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,186,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lannett by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Lannett stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Lannett has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $250.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.49.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

