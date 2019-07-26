Brokerages Set IBM (NYSE:IBM) PT at $156.17

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $300,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $364,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Swedbank grew its position in IBM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,404,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,132,000 after purchasing an additional 244,949 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 572,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,709,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 67,055 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IBM during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,950. The company has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $154.36.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IBM will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

