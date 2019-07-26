Brokerages Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $168.00

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nomura upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $148.29. 814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,747. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $131.53 and a 1 year high of $199.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $606,471.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $26,998.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,472. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,864 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,152,000 after buying an additional 72,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

