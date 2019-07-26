Brokerages Set Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target at $397.33

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $397.33.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,604,000 after buying an additional 502,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $360,022,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,810,000 after buying an additional 398,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,094,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,817,000 after buying an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $405.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $417.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

