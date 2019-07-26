Brokerages Set Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Price Target at $8.79

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 10,347.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $934.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

