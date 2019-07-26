Brokerages Set Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) PT at $27.60

Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $237,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore International Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,630. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 103.17%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore International Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.