Brokerages Set $5.00 Price Target for Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Polar Power an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.23% of Polar Power worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POLA remained flat at $$4.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.25. Polar Power has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Research analysts expect that Polar Power will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

