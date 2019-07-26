Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.07. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,908.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.12. 49,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,028. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

