Brokerages Expect Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tower International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Tower International reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower International will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tower International.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Tower International had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $378.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of TOWR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tower International has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $640.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tower International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tower International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tower International by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tower International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Tower International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

