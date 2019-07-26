Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

RC has been the topic of several research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,656. The company has a market cap of $672.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Sinai purchased 3,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

