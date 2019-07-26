Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

OSS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 5,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $23.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.59.

In other One Stop Systems news, CEO Steve D. Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,642 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.18% of One Stop Systems worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.