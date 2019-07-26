Brokerages Expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. Nextera Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.21 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 170,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,719. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,000,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $373,166,000 after buying an additional 337,264 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,245,942 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,136 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,077,165 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,879,000 after purchasing an additional 130,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $83,236,000 after purchasing an additional 307,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,316,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

