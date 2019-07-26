Brokerages Expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will report sales of $497.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.70 million and the highest is $505.40 million. Mercadolibre posted sales of $335.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre stock traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $660.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -804.14 and a beta of 1.77. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $257.52 and a 12-month high of $672.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.25.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

