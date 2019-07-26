Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.88. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $9.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

LFUS opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $155.15 and a twelve month high of $229.73. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $741,009.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

