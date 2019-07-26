Brokerages Expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to Announce $3.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will report $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the highest is $3.57. IBM posted earnings of $3.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full year earnings of $13.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $13.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 69.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

In related news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $300,979.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $364,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in IBM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IBM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IBM by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in IBM by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.36. 2,904,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. IBM has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $154.36.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

