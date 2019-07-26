Brokerages Anticipate Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTN) to Announce ($0.02) EPS

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Palatin Technologies an industry rank of 51 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

PTN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 998,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.