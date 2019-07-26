Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Broadwind Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.87. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.