Brio Consultants LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.22. 1,133,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,530,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.