Brio Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2019

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf accounts for 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 179,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 412,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20.

