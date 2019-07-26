Brio Consultants LLC Buys 985 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $113.57.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.