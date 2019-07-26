Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.74. 1,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

