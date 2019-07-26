Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 55,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $351.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

