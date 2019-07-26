Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 55,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $351.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

