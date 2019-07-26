BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
BBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.
Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $26.79 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $31.64.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 1.7% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
