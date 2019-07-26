BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $26.79 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr purchased 2,647,100 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 4,705,900 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,408,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,944,500 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 1.7% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

