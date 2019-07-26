BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
BBIO opened at $26.79 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. BridgeBio Pharma makes up 1.7% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
