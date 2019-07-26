BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

BBIO opened at $26.79 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 4,705,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,408,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,944,500 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. BridgeBio Pharma makes up 1.7% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

