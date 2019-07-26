Brick & Kyle Associates Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Brick & Kyle Associates cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,546,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 311,162 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.24. 1,469,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

