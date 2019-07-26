Brick & Kyle Associates Increases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 198,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,968,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after buying an additional 668,809 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 19,860,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,697,228. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $291.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

