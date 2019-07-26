Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.16. Bri-Chem shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.62.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

