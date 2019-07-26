Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.02. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 349.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,484 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

