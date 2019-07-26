Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.
NYSE BSX opened at $42.01 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $897,414.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $157,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,066 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
