Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.01 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $897,414.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $157,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,066 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,013,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after acquiring an additional 169,323 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 399,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

