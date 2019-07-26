BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up about 4.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 119.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 137.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

