BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.11.

BOKF traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.64. 10,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 112,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,754,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

