BMO Capital Markets Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$74.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

TSE TIH traded up C$1.05 on Friday, hitting C$65.82. 116,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,381. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$51.02 and a 52-week high of C$70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.80.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$699.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$732.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 3.9100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Randall Casson sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,290,000.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

