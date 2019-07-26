B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BME. Macquarie initiated coverage on Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sogou from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SThree in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 437.78 ($5.72).

Shares of LON:BME traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 380.50 ($4.97). 1,602,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 14,988,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90), for a total value of £56,205,311.25 ($73,442,194.24). Also, insider Gilles Petit purchased 2,440 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

