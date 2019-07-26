BlueCoin (BLU) Price Up 1.9% This Week

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $169,630.00 and $4.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.01173671 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004760 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin (BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

