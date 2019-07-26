Blockport (BPT) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Blockport has a market cap of $352,924.00 and approximately $3,223.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00295109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.01653272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00121373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024435 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

