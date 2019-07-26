Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS) Trading Up 0.6%

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.47, approximately 1,666 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 28,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUS. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 332,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MUS)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

