Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS) Trading Up 0.6%

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.47, approximately 1,666 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 28,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.
Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MUS)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.
