Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (NYSE:MUI) Shares Down 0.1%

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.24, approximately 1,093 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 196.0% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 44,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the period.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

