BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Shares Up 0.7%

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.28, 322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.
BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBF)
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.
