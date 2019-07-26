BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Shares Up 0.7%

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.28, 322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

