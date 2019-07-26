Blackhawk Resource (CVE:BLR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Blackhawk Resource Corp (CVE:BLR) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 34,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About Blackhawk Resource (CVE:BLR)

Blackhawk Resource Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across North America. It focuses on investing in multiple companies across various sectors. The company was formerly known as Rich Minerals Corporation. Blackhawk Resource Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

