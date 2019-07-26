BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Propetro in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $24.09 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,646,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 48,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,375,030.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,181,773 shares of company stock worth $226,147,455. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.