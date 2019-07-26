BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.34%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,893. The company has a market cap of $863.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.36.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

