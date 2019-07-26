BitcoinHD Tops One Day Volume of $5.23 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and $5.23 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $18.34 or 0.00186387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Coineal. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00294299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.01654905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00122424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 4,712,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,275 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

BitcoinHD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

